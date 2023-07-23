Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Chuck Swaim, right, and other Ernest Hemingway look-alikes ride and push mock bulls during the "Running of the Bulls" Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Key West, Fla. The lighthearted take-off on the famed run in Pamplona, Spain, features replica bulls on wheels and is a focal element of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. The Nobel Prize–winning author lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)