Norman Jewison remembers Sidney Poitier for his 'iconic' talent and heart

Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on June 2, 2008. Poitier died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in the Bahamas at the age of 94. Filmmaker Norman Jewison says Poitier’s death marks not only the passing of an “iconic” Hollywood actor but the loss of a close friend with "an enormous heart." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Sayles