Jury deliberations to resume Monday in XXXTentacion killing

Suspects in the XXXTentacion murder trial with their attorneys during day six of jury deliberation at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Emerging rapper XXXTentacion, 20, born Jahseh Onfroy, was killed during a robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach in 2018. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)