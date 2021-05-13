'American Idol' contestant exits show amid video controversy

This image released by ABC shows Caleb Kennedy performing on the singing competition series "American Idol," in Los Angeles that aired May 9. Kennedy has dropped out of the singing competition after a video circulated showing him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood. Kennedy, advanced into the Top 5, apologized for the video on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, saying “it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way.” (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)