Swedish artist threatened for Muhammad sketch dies in crash

Poice Chief Carina Persson and Commanding Chief Inspector Stefan Sinteus, both of the south Sweden police, take part in a press conference in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Police say Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, has died in a traffic accident. He was 75. Vilks and two plainclothes police bodyguards were killed in a head-on crash with a truck on Sunday afternoon. (Johan NIlsson/TT News Agency via AP)