Underwater music show in the Florida Keys promotes awareness of coral reef protection

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Kelly Angel, left, and Kara Norman, right, pretend to play underwater musical instruments, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Big Pine Key, Fla. Several hundred divers and snorkelers submerged along a portion of the continental United States' only living coral barrier reef to listen to a local radio station's four-hour broadcast, piped beneath the sea to promote coral reef preservation. (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)