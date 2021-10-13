Alleged gang members charged in slaying of Chicago rapper

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooing in Chicago. Five alleged gang members have been indicted on murder charges in last year's shooting death of Chicago rapper Carlton Weekly, also known as "FBG Duck," in the fashionable Gold Coast neighborhood, that prosecutors say was part of an ongoing violent effort to protect gang territories on the city's South Side, officials announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)