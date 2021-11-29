Famed Australian Indigenous actor David Gulpilil dies at 68

FILE - Australian actors from left, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Brandon Walters and director Baz Luhrmann, right, applaud as Indigenous actor David Gulpilil, second right, arrives for a press conference for their latest movie "Australia" in Sydney, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2008. Gulpilil has died of lung cancer, a government leader said on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. He was 68 years old. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)