Graphic designer Art Irizawa became an unlikely TV celebrity as Fuji on 'Super Dave'

Art Irizawa, seen in an undated handout photo, spent much of his life as a successful Canadian graphic designer, rising to fame at middle age as stunt co-ordinator Fuji Hakatiro on the TV comedy series "Super Dave." Irizawa died at the age of 86 at a Toronto long-term care facility on Sept. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jason Irizawa, *MANDATORY CREDIT*