Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis

FILE - Christina Applegate arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Applegate has announced that she has multiple sclerosis, describing her diagnosis as a “tough road.” The 49-year-old actor known for her roles in “Married... with Children” and “Dead to Me,” said in a tweet late Monday that she was diagnosed “a few months ago.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)