1 arrested in shooting that wounded TikTok star, killed teen

This booking photo released by the Corona, Calif., Police Department shows 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, who was arrested Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer as they watched “The Forever Purge” at a Southern California movie theater. He is being held on $2 million bail. (Corona Police Department via AP)