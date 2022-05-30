Boyhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Ronnie Van Zant for sale

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2006 file photo, Johnny Van Zant, left, arrives with his brother Donnie, at the 40th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Florida house where Lynyrd Skynyrd rock legends Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is on the market for $629,000. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, File)