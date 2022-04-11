Rachel Maddow returns to MSNBC, will switch to once a week

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates the "Perspectives on National Security" panel on Oct. 16, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. Maddow returned to the air on Monday, April 11, 2022, with some bad news for her fans: Starting in May, she will be doing her prime-time show just once a week. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)