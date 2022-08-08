Bert Fields, legendary lawyer to A-list clients, dies at 93

FILE - Bert Fields, an attorney for Shelly Sterling, the wife of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, talks to reporters as he arrives at a Los Angeles courthouse for a trial over the $2 billion Los Angeles Clippers sale on Tuesday, July 8, 2014, in Los Angeles. Fields, for decades the go-to lawyer for Hollywood A-listers including Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson, George Lucas and the Beatles, and a character as colorful as many of his clients, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at age 93. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)