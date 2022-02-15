Stonehenge through the ages: Exhibit brings builders to life

The Burton Agnes chalk drum which was found in a Childs grave, 3000 BCE, on display at the 'The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The exhibition which displays objects and artifacts from the era of Stonehenge opens on Feb. 17 and runs until July 17, 2022. The exact use of the drum is yet to be explained. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)