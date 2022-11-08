Climate protesters target Warhol art in Australian gallery

FILE- A pair of women look at the 1962 pop piece called "Campbell's Soup Cans" at the exhibition, "Andy Warhol _ From A to B and Back Again, in San Francisco on May 15, 2019. Climate protesters in Australia on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 scrawled graffiti and glued themselves to an Andy Warhol artwork depicting Campbell's soup cans but didn't appear to damage the piece because it's encased in glass. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)