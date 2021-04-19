'Downton Abbey' cast returns for sequel opening in December

This image released by Focus Features shows Elizabeth McGovern, left, as Lady Grantham and Hugh Bonneville, as Lord Grantham, in "Downton Abbey". The original principal cast of “Downton Abbey” are returning for a second film that will arrive in theaters December 22 this year, Focus Features announced Monday. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes has written the screenplay, and Simon Curtis is directing. (Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features via AP)