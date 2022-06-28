DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy

This combination of photos shows some of the new members named to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, top row from left, Andrew Ahn, Mariano Barroso, Lori Tan Chinn, Pawo Choyning Dorji, and Robin de Jesús, second row from left, Jamie Dornan, Billie Eilish, Ryusuke Hamaguchi , Jeremy O. Harris, and Gaby Hoffmann, third row from left, Amir Jadidi, Troy Kotsur, Adele Lim, Olga Merediz, and Hidetoshi Nishijima, bottom row from left, Finneas O’Connell, Jesse Plemons, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Anya Taylor-Joy. (AP Photo)