John Williams, 90, steps away from film, but not music

FILE - Boston Pops conductor John Williams, right, shakes hands with "Star Wars" character C-3PO at a news conference in Boston on April 30, 1980. Williams, 90, is devoting himself to composing concert music, including a piano concerto he’s writing for Emanuel X. This spring, he and cellist Yo-Yo Ma released the album “A Gathering of Friends,” recorded with the New York Philharmonic.(AP Photo, File)