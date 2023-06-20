Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Vermont State Police shows John Griffin, of Stamford, Conn. The former CNN television producer who had pleaded guilty to luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts was sentenced Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to more than 19 years in prison and an additional 15 years of supervised release during a U.S. District Court hearing in Vermont. (Vermont State Police via AP, File)