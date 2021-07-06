All Universal films coming to Peacock starting in 2022

FILE - The logo for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen on Jan. 16, 2020, in New York. The service is ramping up its offerings with a new deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. The companies said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that starting in 2022 all Universal films, including the new "Jurassic World," Jordan Peele and "Minions" movies, will become available exclusively on Peacock no later than four months after their theatrical premieres. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)