Copyright holder settles lawsuit with LOVE artist's estate

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, artist Robert Indiana, known for his "LOVE" artwork series, poses in front of that painting at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art. Indiana's estate has reached a settlement that keeps intact a longstanding relationship with the copyright holder of the iconic "LOVE" series. Officials said Friday, June 11, 2021, that New York-based Morgan Art Foundation will work with the Maine-based Star of Hope Foundation, which aims to transform Indiana's island home in Maine into a museum. (AP Photo/Lauren Casselberry, File)