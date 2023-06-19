High art becomes body art as visitors to Amsterdam's Rembrandt House Museum get inked

Henk Schiffmacher's needle whirred as he tattood the lines of am elephant on Lilian Rachmaran's back, right in Amsterdam, Monday, June 19, 2023. "Highbrow to lowbrow" is how the famous Dutch tattoo artist describes his latest project, inking drawings by Rembrandt van Rijn onto the skin of visitors to the building the Golden Age master once called home. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)