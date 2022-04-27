Reality TV figure facing sex trafficking charge in Las Vegas

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr., 37, a rapper and former reality TV figure who uses the name Chopper, following his arrest Monday, April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Barnes was released without bail on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, pending a May 10, 2022, court appearance on a felony sex trafficking charge. Police say he used his large social media following to recruit women as prostitutes. (Clark County Detention Center/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)