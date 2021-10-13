Daily Wire launches conservative book publishing imprint

FILE - Conservative commentator Candace Owens speaks at the Convention of the Right, in Paris on Sept. 28, 2019. A publishing division started by the conservative media company the Daily Wire will include releases by Owens, Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro and former “Mandalorian” actor Gia Carano. DW Books will officially launch next spring, the Nashville-based Daily Wire announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)