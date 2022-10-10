'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97

FILE - DJ Art Laboe sits in his studio and talks about his 75 years in the radio business on Oct. 9, 2018, in Palm Springs, Calif. Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted whites, Blacks and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll. He was 97. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)