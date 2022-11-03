Cops: ‘Hood CNN’ reporter’s murder solved but no prosecution

This image taking from video provided by Raheem McCaskill/16ShotEm Visualz shows Zachary Stoner at the Refuge music club in Chicago on May 29, 2018. Chicago police documents obtained by The Associated Press show investigators believe they solved the 2018 killing of a gangland journalist known as “ZackTV” but that prosecutors declined to prosecute. Police never announced arrests in the downtown shooting of Zachary Stoner.(Raheem McCaskill/16ShotEm Visualz via AP)