Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan

Families take a refuge on the road after leaving their flood-hit homes, in Jaffarabad, a district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)