Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship

FILE - Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stand on a street in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2013. Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)