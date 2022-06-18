Major German art show opens amid antisemitism controversy

A visitor walks during an exhibition of artist Agus Our Amal PMTOH from Indonesia during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)