Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

FILE - Singer Britney Spears makes an appearance in front of the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2018. The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.” (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)/Las Vegas Sun via AP)