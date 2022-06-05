Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies

In this June 19, 2004 photo Alec John Such, of Colts Neck, N.J., sits for a portrait inside his second floor bathtub. Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70. The band announced Sunday, June 5, 2022 that John Such died. No details on when or how John Such died were immediately available. (M. Kathleen Kelly/NJ Advance Media via AP)