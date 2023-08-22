Sarah Polley, Margaret Atwood to appear at Toronto International Festival of Authors

Canadian multihyphenate Sarah Polley will receive the Toronto Book Award at this year's Toronto International Festival of Authors, where CanLit titans including Margaret Atwood and Patrick deWitt are also set to appear. ;Polley featured at the tenth instalment of the Audi Innovation Series, in Toronto, in a Tuesday, July 11, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Audi, George Pimentel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*