Musicians blend jazz rhythms across Estonia-Russia border

Estonian guitarist Jaak Sooaar, background center, performs in the Narva Castle in Narva as Russian saxophonist Alexey Kruglov, right, performs in the Ivangorod Fortress on the Russian-Estonian border in Ivangorod, 130 km (80 miles) west of St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, April 30, 2021. Musicians on the Estonian-Russian border held an unusual concert on Friday, with Estonian guitarist Jaak Sooaar and Russian saxophonist Alexey Kruglov performing from the castles on the opposing banks of the Narva river that marks the border between the two countries. The concert was held on the International Jazz Day by the two musicians as an act of friendship despite the deteriorating relations between the two countries and as cross-border contacts have been limited due to the corona-virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)