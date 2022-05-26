A look at Queen Elizabeth II's style through the decades

This combination of photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, on Oct. 12, 2021, left, at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project on May 17, 2022, center, and at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay event outside Buckingham Palace in London on Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo)