N. Ireland official suing Van Morrison over COVID criticism

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York. Northern Ireland’s health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him “very dangerous” for his handling of coronavirus restrictions, it was announced Monday, Nov, 8 2021. The Belfast-born singer opposes restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and has released several songs criticizing lockdowns. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)