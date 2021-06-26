3D video replaces huge sets in Verona as full operas resume

A giant stage prop is displayed at the scenery lab of the Arena di Verona theatre, in Verona, Italy, Friday, June 25, 2021. The Verona Arena amphitheater returns to staging full operas for the first time since the pandemic struck but with one big difference. Gone are the monumental sets that project the scene to even nosebleed seats in the Roman-era amphitheater, replaced by huge LED screens with dynamic, 3D sets that are bringing new technological experiences to the opera world. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)