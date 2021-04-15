Tribute planned for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19

FILE - Adam Schlesinger, winner of the awards for outstanding original music and lyrics for "Crazy Ex Girlfriend," in the press room at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2019. An eclectic lineup of musicians is turning out for an online tribute to Adam Schlesinger, the prolific songwriter who died a year ago of COVID-19. Members of the Monkees, R.E.M., Dashboard Confessional and the Black Keys are expected, along with Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Drew Carey and Rachel Bloom. The ‘musical celebration’ will premiere May 5 on the Rolling Live platform. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)