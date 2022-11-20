'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49

FILE - Jason David Frank waves to the crowd as he makes his way down Peachtree Street in the annual DragonCon parade through downtown Atlanta, on Aug. 31, 2013. Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," has died, according to a statement Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from his manager, Justine Hunt. He was 49. (Jonathan Phillips/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)