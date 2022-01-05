LONDON — Denis O’Dell, a British film producer who worked with The Beatles on such movies as “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Magical Mystery Tour,” has died at age 98.
Arran O’Dell said Monday that his father died at his home in Almeria, Spain.
O’Dell also worked on the films “The Magic Christian” with Ringo Starr and “How I Won the War,” which featured John Lennon. O’Dell can be seen in newly-released footage in the “Get Back” series.
In 1970, O’Dell gained unwanted attention when on the ‘B’ side of the “Let It Be” single — “You Know My Name, (Look Up the Number),” — Lennon quipped, “Let’s hear it for Denis O’Bell (sic).”
This led to endless prank phone calls to O’Dell’s home from Beatles fans.