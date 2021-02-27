Sony made a surprise announcement that the PS5 will have its own virtual reality system.
Called PS VR2, it’s a next-generation VR system that, sadly, isn’t wireless.
The system will have its own controllers and will not use the old-school PS move controllers. This new controller will have new dual-sense controls.
This new VR system should offer more feedback to the player and more immersion. If Sony would have Halflife Alex as a launch game, that would be a VR system seller.
Last year, Sony offered gamers some free titles players could download and enjoy while they were asked to stay home.
From March 1 to March 31, players can download Ratchet and Clank for the PS4 without the need for a PSN-plus membership. This free offer makes players more familiar with the series and the lore before the launch of the new PS5 title this June.
This week, Sony will have a new showcase featuring 10 games for the PS4 and PS5. The only new titles that we know of for the PS5 are Returnal on April 30 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart in June.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is supposed to come out in March, but the developer has been silent after its delay last year.
The new God of War is supposed to be coming to PS5 consoles later this year. Sony hasn’t shown us anything about the game other than the name. I predict that game will not launch this year, but possibly 2022.
Sascha Heist is a lifetime gamer who makes his home in Penticton. He has written this column for The Herald/Daily Courier since 2009.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions and more.
On XBox One : acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13