The much-awaited Nov. 13 performance of the Colin James Blues trio in Penticton at the Cleland Theatre has had to be rescheduled to June 10, 2022.
“This action was deemed necessary because of current COVID-19 capacity restrictions still in effect in the Interior of B.C. The decision was made after careful consideration so that we give ticket holders ample, fair, ethical notice of the change of date rather than wait until just a few days before the show to see if restrictions would eventually be eased before show date,” the promoter, Kootenay Concert Connections, said in a press release.
“Based on current new case numbers in the Interior it appears very unlikely that will occur, but nothing in terms of events seems certain these days.”
Tickets for the cancelled show will be honoured in June. Those who want a refund should visit the Penticton Community Centre box office between Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.