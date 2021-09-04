Xbox Game Pass has a full month of releases starting with Surgeon Simulator 2 Access All Areas.
Surgeon Simulator 2 is a physics based game mixed with strange gameplay. You can create your own levels and share them.
Want to tackle surgery with a friend? You can. A strange campaign and even multiplayer levels, Surgeon Simulator 2 has it all.
Final Fantasy XIII has hit consoles and PC as well.
The Artful Escape comes to consoles on Sept. 9. The Artful Escape features psychedelic visuals and side-scrolling action.
If you ever wanted to try, Watch Dogs: Legion, it’s free to play this weekend on PS5, PS4, PC, and Stadia. New players
can download the game and play until Sept. 5. Players will have access to both the campaign and online modes. They can try and recruit different agents throughout London. With tons of different character classes, weapons and more. This game lets you explore and recruit who you want. The variety of gadgets, recruits and weaponry makes this a must play.
In international news, China has put a weekly limit of three hours total for gaming. Gamers under 18 can’t play their favourite online game during any weekday or weekday night.
These new rules apply to gaming companies that provide online services to gamers. They will have to find a way of confirming gamers identities and can only run the online service until a
certain time.
China has roughly 110 million gamers under 18. After these measures are implemented, it would be interesting to see what happens to the revenue from these gaming companies. Why the burden isn’t put on the parents to monitor their child’s online or gaming playtime in general boggles the mind.
Email Sascha at sggall@telus.net.
On XBox One : acehardy13.
On PSN: acehardy13