The Summerland Community Arts Council proudly presents the gallery show The Shabby Coachman, a retrospective celebrating artist Ralph Critchlow’s 90th birthday.
The show opens Saturday May 20, and runs to Saturday, June 3 at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland.
A special celebration reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday May 27.
Refreshments will be served and stories shared of Critchlow’s wildly creative mind and 90 years well-lived.
For information call 250-494-4494 or visit www.summerlandarts.com.
A native of MacGregor, Manitoba, Critchlow won an art contest as a child and has never looked back.
In addition to his enviable body of paintings, he is a sculptor, potter, and an author.
His book, Dream Star Stories, is a book for dream lovers of all ages full of wonderful whimsical characters who spread dreams or dream things themselves.
Of local note is the Frieze of the Arts, a visual representation depicting the various aspects of the arts which has become a visual representation of the Summerland Community Arts Council itself.
Using Critchlow’s enlarged drawings as templates, Michael Hermesh eventually completed the frieze.
Today, the frieze welcomes visitors to the Ryga Centre.
Critchlow’s abundant energy led to careers outside the arts, including as a pilot for Starfighter jet with the Canadian Air Force and with the Canada Revenue Agency.