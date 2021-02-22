It’s bingo at the hop and it’s an online music-filled fundraiser for the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society this Saturday, Feb. 27.
Mignonne Wood, president of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society, said the innovative new take on bingo is a great way to mix favourite musical tunes and genres with the fun of bingo.
The game is played online using Zoom so anyone with a mobile device — a Smartphone or tablet, or perhaps a computer can join in. There’s also an app available to download and use to play along.
Instead of numbers under each letter on the bingo card, there is a song title and the name of the artist.
Snippets of songs are played and if the song is on your card, you block it out, just like in regular bingo.
“I had a great time playing recently and really enjoyed seeing players from Vancouver, Toronto, New York and Australia,” Wood said.
The Drop-In Centre is hosting the event to help defray ongoing facility costs.
“While we are still closed, we have bills to pay and with no revenue coming in, we decided to get innovative,” Wood said. “This is a great way to have some fun, laugh, reminisce, dance and even dress up for fun at the hop. It’s great fun for all ages.”
The hop theme will feature the songs from 1955 through 1970 and artists such as Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Ricky Nelson, Credence Clearwater Revival, The Beatles, The Supremes and many more.
Purchase cards for $10 each online at: online.musicbingo.com Once on the website, scroll down to the Feb. 27 date for the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society event and the buy tickets button next to the date. The bingo cards, Zoom link and event details are emailed to players one day before the event.
The Zoom doors open on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and play starts at 7 p.m. Wood says if the event is successful, future bingo nights could include music from the disco era, Broadway, country or TV shows.
Special to The Herald