One of the world’s most popular children’s entertainers is paying a visit to Penticton next spring.
Blippi: The Wonderful World will play at the South Okanagan Events Centre on May 19, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.
Blippi, a child-like character popular with pre-schoolers, became a hit on YouTube, and is now part of the Moonbug Entertainment stable, alongside other programs like Little Baby Bum and Gecko’s Garage.
Crucially, the Blippi who appears on stage in Penticton won’t be the same one children see on TV.
Tickets start at $24 plus fees and taxes, and will be available in person at the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.