The Dream Cafe is presenting an online streaming concert with Saskatchewan Music Awards Roots/Folk Artist of the Year Jeffery Straker and his band, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 or $22 for a date night. To purchase: gign.ca/jeffery-straker-british-columbia/
