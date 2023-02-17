The schedule for Ignite the Arts was released Thursday during a Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce event held at the Penticton Art Gallery.
The second annual festival begins March 24 and runs until April 2 in Penticton.
Confirmed performers include Blackberry Wood, Balkan Shmalkan, children’s entertainer Al Simmons, Digging Roots, Parlour Panther, Selina Martin, Chris Sand, Kitty & The Rooster, Leo D.E. Johnson, Forrest Mortifee, Hayley Wallis and the Bright Futures, Mivule, Jack Garton, Spiritual Warriors, The Melawmen Collective, Kiva MH, Corwin Fox, Carolyn Mark, Babyface Brass, Bear Naked Noise, Kayla Williams, Aidan Mayes, Loon Town, Wax Mannequin, Hush Hush Noise, Hank and Lily, COVID: the Musical, Freshwater Jukebox, Naomi Shore, HARDBALL, Brandon Wolfe Scott, Jeff Andrew, Gregory Scofield, Jeremy Head, Hujune, Half/Asian with Amy the CODA, Keisha and the Boundless Bellydance, Saltwater Hank, 3 Jack Generation Hand Drummers, Peach Gravy Theatre Cooperative and Lucas Penner.
Many of the events are free in the first week including the Penticton Community Art Walk on the aftenroon of March 25.
The ticketed portion of the festival will be the weekend of March 31 through April 2.
Adult tickets for the three-day weekend are $105 which includes a $15 merchandise or food voucher. Children and youth wrist bands for the three days cost $26.25. Purchase online: pentictonartgallery.com
For additional details on the festival visit: ignitethearts.ca