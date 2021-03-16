A gallery show, "The Journey," featuring the works of Pauline Hurley opens Thursdays at the Summerland Community of Art Council’s temporary location in Municipal Hall, 13211 Henry Ave.
Born in England and with art college diplomas, Hurley moved to Canada 29 years ago settling in the Lower Mainland and then the Sunshine Coast.
Almost two decades ago, she and her husband moved to the Okanagan and recently moved to Summerland.
Initially a sculptor, a workshop at Emily Carr ignited Hurley’s passion for acrylic painting. “Now living in the Okanagan, the grandeur of the mountains and everchanging light inspires me,” she said. Hurley is always eager to try different approaches as the inspirations in her life continue to change.
SCAC is pleased to announce that during the scheduled renovations of arts center building, the District of Summerland has provided gallery and office space in the lower level of Municipal Hall.
Access is available on the left side of the main entrance via a stairway. Follow direction signs. An elevator is available through the main entrance to the Municipal Hall.
Gallery hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Journey can also be viewed online at the SCAC website.