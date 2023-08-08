On Thursday, Aug. 10, Lucas Penner will release his new single “Blue & Black” from his forthcoming album “All It Does Is Change” on all major streaming services.
Penner presents a captivating blend of genres, straddling accessibility and alternative styles. Hailing from the Okanagan and honing his craft in Toronto, he embodies a mix of indie-folk nostalgia and experimental electro-pop. From soulful folk break-up ballads like “Honey Baby” to mesmerizing instrumental loop-pedal covers, Penner’s artistic evolution and integrity continue to enthrall audiences.
With a debut EP in 2012, followed by a sophomore EP in 2020 and various singles in 2022, he has now refined his sound for his eagerly anticipated debut album, “All It Does Is Change,” scheduled for release in October. Penner masterfully weaves a tapestry of jazz, folk, soft rock, post-punk, and more, showcasing his diverse musical arsenal.
His music is often compared to Elliot Smith, Frank Sinatra and Frank Zappa.
Penner is well known in the community as an actor appearing in productions for both Soundstage Productions and Tempest Theatre.